Pat Kusek will not seek second term as New Hanover County Commissioner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pat Kusek will not seek a second term on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, according to a news release.

Kusek, who was elected in 2016, said she made the decision after careful deliberation.

“My decision is based on my evaluation of the financial impact to my business and the time it has taken away from the job I do best…helping people secure their financial futures,” Kusek said in the news release. “I believe in term limits, and look forward to a field of bright, capable candidates who emerge to lead NHC into the future.”

Kusek is the president and owner of Kusek Financial Group.

She said in her first three years in office, much has been accomplished and she’s proud of the work the commission has done.

Kusek’s term ends in December of 2020.