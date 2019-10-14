Wilmington Police investigating series of assaults near downtown bars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a series of assaults that happened in the downtown area near bar closing time.

WPD says the investigation reveals that the assaults may have started several months ago.

Police reports the crimes all involve men who were assaulted and some were robbed. They say details are limited due to the condition of the victims at the time the incidents happened.

Patrols have been increased downtown and detectives are actively investigating these crimes.

Police want to remind people who choose to drink at public places to exercise caution, never drink and drive and don’t leave bars alone.

If you know any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.