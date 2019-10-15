Deputies looking for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Monday evening.

Cpt. James Rowell with the the Pender County sheriffs office said they need help identifying the subject in a gunpoint robbery that happened at the Phoenix travel center located at 13493 highway 210 in Rocky Point.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information regarding this subject, please contact Detective Sergeant Mark Lobel at the Pender County Sheriffs office at 910-259-0192.