Wilmington City Council approves resolution to table NHRMC sale process

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council approved a resolution asking New Hanover County Commissioners to table the next step of receiving proposals in order to hold extensive community discussion over the next year.

Last month, commissioners approved the “Intent to Sale” and is in the process of forming an advisory group that will represent the community, as well as create a list of priorities that will be included in the Request for Proposals.

- Advertisement -

The wording of city council’s resolution asks the county to spend the next year discussing “relevant healthcare issues, healthcare funding, hospital economics, medical advances, antitrust issues, and other important topics so that the community may have a thorough appreciation of the issues and be confident that their best interest is paramount.”

The resolution also asks the ongoing discussions include all alternatives beyond a sale, including retaining local control and growing the hospital into a regional network.

Council members approved the resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The final decision on whether or not to delay the sale will be made by county commissioners.