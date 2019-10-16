Mom upset after 6-year-old son gets flu vaccine without her consent

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County parent is furious at her son’s school. She says her son was given a flu shot without her permission.

Kayla Amerson’s son Braxton attends Supply Elementary School.

Amerson says the county health department went to the school to give students a flu shot.

A form was sent to parents, but she did not give permission for the vaccination.

Amerson says she didn’t know about the shot until she picked up her son from school.

“When my son got in the car, he was like, ‘Mommy, I got a flu shot,'” Amerson said. “I turned around and went to the school. I talked to the principal and the school nurse. I come to find out they had my son mixed up with another child that wasn’t even in his class. Same grade, but different class.”

Amerson says she has reached out to the school, the board of education, and the health department.

“We are aware of an isolated incident at one of our schools involving the flu shot program,” the school system wrote in a statement to WWAY. “Right now we are interviewing staff to get more insight on what happened and what procedures and protocols took place and are actively speaking with the parents of the child involved.”

