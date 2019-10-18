‘Conner’s Law’ presented to Trooper Conner’s family during ceremony

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The family of fallen State Trooper Kevin Conner gathered at the Columbus County courthouse for a ceremony introducing “Conner’s Law,” legislation.

It enhances penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and increases the death benefit paid to the family of a fallen officer.

- Advertisement -

Trooper Conner’s widow, Miranda Conner expressed, “It’s a happy day because we’re able to give back, and do something for families who are left in the positions that ours was a year ago.”

She says she’s overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s also a sad day because we’re remembering everything that our family has lost with the death of Kevin.”

Trooper Conner was shot and killed in Columbus County on October 17, 2018 during a traffic stop.

He left behind a wife and two young children.

Representative Brenden Jones, who pushed for Conner’s Law, and Colonel Glenn McNeill with the NC Highway Patrol, presented Miranda Conner with a framed copy of the bill during the dedication ceremony.

1 of 6

Trooper Conner’s mother and father also attended the ceremony honoring their son and opened up about the man behind the uniform.

“He wanted to do highway patrol ever since he was 4-years-old and he got his dream,” said Kay Conner.

“We never knew how great he was until now,” said Glenn Conner.

It was a day filled with emotion, as Rep. Jones said he wanted families to be better protected and that this bill, is the only bill to be named after a state trooper who died in the line of duty.

Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law last week.

“All we can do is try to do what we can to ease that tragedy. Hopefully this bill, the double indemnity could be a life changer for some families whose lost a bread winner,” Jones said. “It could be the difference in keeping their home, or putting a child through college. While we cannot change what happened, we hope we can those families through their grieving process.”

Jones said some families of officers killed in the past will also receive benefits from Conner’s Law.