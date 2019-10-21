Child hit by car while trying to board school bus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Monday morning after being hit by a car while trying to get on the school bus, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Trooper J. Pierce says it happened at 6:55 a.m. on Porter’s Neck Road.

Pierce says the school bus was going east on Porter’s Neck Road, but was stopped at the time of the incident. He says the child was crossing the street to get on the bus when a car came from the opposite direction and hit him.

When the boy was hit, he was reportedly pushed to the ground and hit his head. Pierce says he suffered some scratches to his face.

The boy was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for his injuries and is expected to be okay, Highway Patrol says.

According to Pierce, the school bus had its stop arm arm extended and red lights flashing.

The driver was cited for passing a stopped school bus.