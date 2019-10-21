Could county commissioners vote to withdraw from WAVE transit agreement?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Changes could be coming to public transportation in New Hanover County as commissioners voted 3-2 tonight to withdraw from the WAVE Transit interlocal agreement starting July 1, 2021, according to the New Hanover County Twitter account.

If the agreement is withdrawn, the county would still provide transportation from human services. The county doesn’t currently fund the fixed routes within city limits, according to the county’s Twitter.

Vice-Chairwoman Olson-Boseman and Commissioners White and Kusek voted in favor; Chairman Barfield and Commissioner Zapple voted against.