Motorcyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Scotts Hill

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has died after being hit while riding a motorcycle on Highway 17 in Scotts Hill Friday afternoon, troopers say.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the fatal crash happened on Highway 17 at Futch Creek Road near the Pender County line around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

46-year-old Tamara Fosdick, of Wilmington, was driving south on the highway in her 2011 Mercedes SUV and entered into the left turn lane to make a left turn onto Futch Creek Road, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the Mercedes SUV began making a left turn on a flashing yellow light and failed to see 32-year-old David Larue Froschauer, of Conway, SC, who was driving north on his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcycle then hit the passenger side of the Mercedes. Froschauer was thrown from the motorcycle and died as a result of his injuries, troopers say.

Highway Patrol confirms the contributing factor of the crash is failure to yield by Fosdick and not alcohol.

Fosdick has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.