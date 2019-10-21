Join WWAY for annual One-Day Blitz to help restock Salvation Army’s food pantry

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — How does a dozen free fresh Krispy Kreme glazed donuts sound? It’s that time of year again for the WWAY’s One-Day Blitz.

WWAY is again partnering with the Salvation Army to restock their food pantry.

Donate at least five non-perishable food items, and we will give you a coupon for a free dozen glazed doughnuts.

Last year we set another record by collecting 30 tons of food to help feed people in our community.

This year, we want to break that record!