Person injured in weekend shooting at Oak Island motel

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating following a weekend shooting at the Ocean Crest Motel in Oak Island.

Oak Island Police Department says they responded to the motel early Sunday morning and found a person with a gunshot wound.

Oak Island PD says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police did not give an update on victim’s injuries nor said if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

We are working to get more information.

Back in March, a massive fire broke out at the motel and destroyed the oceanfront section.