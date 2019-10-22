Police search for hit-and-run driver that caused rollover crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a driver that caused a rollover crash and then took off Monday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wilmington police responded to the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Marion Drive in reference to a hit-and-run with injuries.

WPD says the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on Carolina Beach Road in a GMC Jimmy when a Buick sedan attempted to cross from Holbrooke Avenue to Marion Drive. The Buick then t-boned the GMC, causing the victim’s vehicle to spin and roll over several times before coming to a stop in the road.

Police say the victim was briefly pinned and suffered a severe injury to her arm and hand, but not life-threatening.

The suspect then drove away from the scene, westbound on Marion Drive.

Portions of the intersection were shut down for several hours Monday night as officers completed the investigation.

Debris from the collision included part of the suspect vehicle’s front grille, leading officers to believe the suspect is driving a 1997-2002 white or light-colored Buick Century.

If you know any information, please call (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.