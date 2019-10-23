New Hanover schools surveys parents, employees on possible calendar change

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools employees and parents of students have an opportunity to voice their opinions Wednesday on a proposed calendar change.

Last week, the NHCS calendar committee moved forward with a proposal to move the start of the school calendar year to Aug. 11 in 2020, two weeks earlier than previous years. With this proposal, the school year would end by the Memorial Day holiday.

- Advertisement -

Parents and employees are scheduled to receive an automated phone survey at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The survey can also be found here.

The calendar committee is expected to present a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Nov. 5 to the Board of Education.