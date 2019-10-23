Therapist gets candid through live mental health demonstration

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — With our busy schedules, we can sometimes overlook our mental health.

Everyone has their own inner battles, no matter the occupation.

Therapist Franchon Francees is getting candid this evening at her Flipping The Couch event at Cape Fear Community College in the auditorium.

It is where she’ll participate as the client in a live demonstration showing people what they can expect in an initial therapy session.

With the stigma centered around mental health, Francees says the goal is to give people a new perspective and show them how much relief sessions can bring them.

“Instead of me being the therapist tonight, I am going to be the client, and I’m going to allow myself to be vulnerable in front of a live audience of whoever shows up, and to role model whatever it looks like to be vulnerable,” Francees said.

We’re told she’s doing this exercise to show that therapy can be for anyone.

The event lasts from 6 – 8 p.m. For more details, click here.