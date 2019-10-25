Wrightsville Beach ABC store to close for several weeks

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The ABC store on Wrightsville Avenue will close Saturday, October 26 for several weeks to move all the store’s inventory into a temporary location.

The current ABC building’s lease ends on October 31st and updated lease terms could not be reached.

An announcement will be made once the temporary location is open.

The New Hanover County ABC Board says a new state of the art Wrightsville Beach ABC store will be opening just across the street from the temporary location in a few months.