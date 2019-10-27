UPDATE: Police identify victim, suspects in fatal high-speed chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– One person is dead and two others are in custody, after an alleged armed robbery that led to a chase early Sunday morning.

Lt. Jerry Brewer reports the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Wilmington Police Department and the District Attorney’s office to investigate an armed robbery at the Porters Neck Walmart.

- Advertisement -

The press release states the incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Brewer said reports came in of a suspect vehicle driving erratically at a high speed on Military Cutoff Road.

Brewer says deputies were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Floral Parkway, where the suspect then rammed a deputy’s vehicle and drove onto Wrightsville Avenue.

Related Article: Customer with concealed gun kills gas station robbery suspect

While being pursued down Wrightsville Avenue, the suspect ran two red lights before crashing into another vehicle, according to Brewer.

The Wilmington Police Department reports the suspect’s vehicle hit a black Jeep Wrangler, which caused the driver of the Jeep to be thrown from the vehicle. Police have identified the driver as 51-year-old Sean Alan Evans of Raleigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged 40-year-old Timothy Willoughby Jr. with felony murder, felony speeding to elude police, exceeding posted speed, DWI, red light violation, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, 38-year-old Amy Miles, has been admitted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and will be charged with aiding and abetting, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.