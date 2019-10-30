Police looking for man who approached girls near Wilmington school

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for a man who approached several school aged girls and tried to lure them to his car with money.

WPD says the incident happened near GLOW Academy on Sunglow Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The black male suspect described as medium skinned, skinny with medium length twists in his hair, was driving a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and dark tinted windows.

The suspect may also have mental problems, at one point he told the girls “I’m the chosen one.”

Police have increased patrols near the school and in the immediate area.

“Parents are reminded to please caution your children about getting close to strangers or their cars,” WPD said in a news release. “Don’t walk anywhere alone. Don’t take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot. And remember bad people do not always look mean or scary.”

If you know any information, you are asked to please the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.