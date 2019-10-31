App will allow students to share anonymous tips about school threats

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools students will soon have an opportunity to download a new app that allows them to anonymously report threats to school safety.

The “Say Something” reporting system will be offered to thousands of students via a partnership between the school system and Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), a national nonprofit based in Newtown, Connecticut that’s led by people who lost loved ones in the tragic 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting that left 28 people dead.

The reporting system allows students to submit anonymous safety concerns to help identify and intervene upon at-risk people before they hurt themselves or others.

How does it work? Concerned students can submit a tip using the app, website, or by calling a dedicated 24/7 crisis center. SHP’s crisis center then triages the tip and communicates it back to the school district contacts and, as needed, to law enforcement.

“Building upon our Say Something program, we are happy to partner with New Hanover County Schools to help their students become “upstanders” by training them to Know the Signs of potential violence and to say something before a tragedy might occur,” said Nicole Hockley, Managing Director at Sandy Hook Promise and mother to Dylan, who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. “With the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, students can now take action to submit a tip anonymously and be sure it is effectively managed by schools and local law enforcement. From bullying to substance abuse to suicide and school shooting threats, schools and communities can take tangible action to prevent violence before it occurs.”

The New Hanover County Schools platform will go live on November 5. All middle and high school students will be trained at school between November 5-8.