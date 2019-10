SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting in Shallotte Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 800-block of McMilly Road NW in Shallotte.

- Advertisement -

BCSO says 32-year-old Jaquan Dangelo Brooks was killed.



The sheriff’s office believes this was an isolated incident.

No word on if anyone has been arrested or charged in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.