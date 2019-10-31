Wilmington food truck to appear on Cooking Channel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/StarNews) — A Wilmington food truck known for their extra cheesy sandwiches will be featured on the Cooking Channel next week.

CheeseSmith Food Truck, a gourmet grilled cheese food truck, will appear on the show ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Fanny Slater shared the news online. She will present the food truck on the special ‘On Wheels’ episode of the show, showcasing chefs and their favorite food truck experiences.

“Catch me swooning over this creamy, spicy, game-changer grilled cheese goodness from my hometown on the new season of The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” Slater wrote on Facebook of The Buffalo Baby — CheeseSmith’s most popular menu item.

While Slater recently relocated with her husband from Wilmington to the Midwest, she filmed the episode with the food truck back in June, according to StarNewsOnline.

CheeseSmith says the Buffalo Baby sandwich combines Buffalo chicken with creamy Havarti, homemade buttermilk ranch and a crunchy quick-pickled carrot and celery slaw.

