Teens in critical condition after ATV hit by car

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two teens were airlifted to the hospital after an ATV accident Friday night.

According to Trooper J.E. Noyola with the State Highway Patrol, the call came in Friday evening at approximately 9:04 p.m. Two teens on an ATV were on Ida Mae Way SW crossing NC-130 when they were hit by a white sedan.

The two teens, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the white sedan were also transported to NHRMC by ambulance.

The teens were in critical condition as of Friday evening. No charges have been filled at this time.