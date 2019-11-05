Wilmington Police: Text-a-Tip down for maintenance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The system Wilmington police use to collect anonymous tips via text, Text-a-Tip, is currently down for maintenance.

WPD launched the system in 2008 to encourage crime victims and witnesses to come forward without fear of retaliation. It routes messages through a server that encrypts cell phone numbers before they get to the desired police department, keeping the tipster anonymous.

However, the system is currently in a transition period that’s halted this process. It’s unclear how long it will be until the texting service is available again.

In the meantime, citizens who wish to submit tips anonymously can still do so by visiting the web version of Text-a-Tip at http://www.tip708.com/.

There is also the option to call WPD at (910)-343-3609 or call Crime Stoppers at (910)-763-3888 or 1-800-531-9845.