Alderman skydives to raise money for toddler with cancer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Southport Alderman fell from the sky Wednesday to fight for a local boy battling cancer.

2-year-old Kyle Ward is your typical toddler who is facing some big health challenges.

“Kyle is the life of the party, hungry baby all the time, eats non-stop,” Collin Vanderburg, Kyle’s uncle, said. “Anything you put in front of his face even when he is not eating, but Kyle loves his toys. He’s actually an extremely smart child.”

Just a month ago, Kyle was diagnosed with clear-cell sarcoma, a rare kidney cancer that doctors say primarily affects children.

Vanderburg explained to WWAY how disturbing this news was to them.

“It was really frustrating because initially we never thought it was going to be this,” Vanderburg said. “Initially we thought maybe it was a UTI … and then all of a sudden this mass swells up and we get news that ‘Hey they’re on their way to MUSC, and it’s cancer.'”

The Southport community and Skydive Coastal Carolinas crew heard about Kyle’s story in a skydivers meeting. That prompted Board of Alderman member Rick Pukenas to make a big jump — literally.

Pukenas said he would go skydiving if the community could raise $5,000 for Kyle’s cancer treatment. Within a matter of days, the money came in and Pukenas set a date to make the jump.

“About 15-years-ago, I had cancer, and I know what I had to go through — the struggles,” Pukenas said. “No one should have to go through that. At two years old he should be at home playing with his toys, and the family should be enjoying that. Not going through this. I just felt like it was my turn to step up and do the right thing.”

On Wednesday, he jumped out of a plane two miles above the ground. He landed safely to the sound of cheers from Kyle’s family and community members.

With the help of generous local families and friends, nearly $7,500 has been raised for Kyle.

