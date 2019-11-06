Police investigating two armed robberies in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police need your help identifying two men wanted in connection to recent convenience store armed robberies.

Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300-block of S. College Road just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Two men reportedly entered a convenience store wearing long sleeve shirts and pants with bandannas and scarves covering their faces. According to police, one of the men had a handgun. As soon as they entered the store, officers say the one with the gun pointed it at the clerk. After stealing cash, they ran away.

Officers responded to another armed robbery in the 800-block of Kerr Avenue, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Again, two men stole cash from a convenience store and left, this time in a vehicle.

Police believe they are the same suspects in the Tuesday’s robbery.

Related Article: Last escapee from North Carolina jail captured

If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or visit http://www.tip708.com/ for anonymous methods.