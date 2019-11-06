Veterans encourage others vets to pursue business passions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans transitioning to civilian status after service can sometimes have a difficult time finding their place.

JDog Carpet Cleaning is a veteran-owned and operated business that helps with that transition.

JDog is a national franchise that provides business ownership opportunities exclusively to veterans and their family members.

Vets are trained by their peers and given the tools to succeed as business owners.

JDog Carpet Cleaning’s President Chayse Roth says it is an honor to be able to help fellow veterans find their place in civilian life.

“All of us at headquarters are veterans so it’s really a simple transition for them to find like-minded folks to work with and to build their business with,” Roth said. “Being part of that is a huge honor for me.”

He will be speaking from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tek Mountain about his best business practices and giving advice to aspiring business owners.