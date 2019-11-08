Police investigating suspicious death at Wilmington apartment complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Thursday at Mill Creek Apartments.

Linda Thompson, with the Wilmington Police Department, says officers got called to an address at the apartment complex around 4 p.m. to investigate a missing persons call.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a body inside the apartment.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to be completed until they release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Thompson says while police believe the death is suspicious, they do believe this is an isolated incident.

Investigators expect the autopsy to be finished by next week.

The department asks for everyone’s patience as they work to conduct an in-depth and thorough investigation.