BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The North Brunswick Merchant Association partnered with the Town of Leland to host a food truck rodeo at the Leland Town Hall Municipal Park.

Organizers say the past food truck rodeos were so successful that they wanted to make this years event another fulfilling experience.

There were ten food trucks on site. This year, organizers included a Direct-TV viewing area for football fans.

Some Leland and Wilmington breweries and wineries were also there.