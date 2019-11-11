Diana Ross to perform at Wilson Center in February

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time is heading to the Port City next year.

Singer, actress, and producer Diana Ross will perform at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on February 28, 2020, at 7:30 pm.

- Advertisement -

From her solo career to the early days as the leader of the Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

Ross received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $58, plus taxes and fees, and are available online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or in-person or via telephone through the Ticket Central box office at the Wilson Center (910) 362-7999.