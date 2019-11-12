Mill Creek murder victim identified, suspect arrested in Virginia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police held a news conference to announce the identity of the woman found dead in an apartment and the arrest of a suspect in her murder.

Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said Kimberly Bland, 58, was reported missing on Thursday. Officers were sent to her home at Mill Creek and didn’t find anything unusual. When police responded to her home again on Friday afternoon, they went inside and found a body.

Evangelous said the medical examiner had requested they leave the body undisturbed until an autopsy could be performed, which took place on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed Bland was stabbed.

Police said early on in the investigation they were able to develop several suspects and had enough information and evidence on Andrew Boynton. Police say Boyton was arrested by a Fugitive Task Force in Richmond, Virginia on Friday after taking the victim’s car and leaving the state.

He is charged with murder and motor vehicle theft. Chief Evangelous confirmed Boynton and the victim were friends and coworkers for a number of years and may have been roommates at some point.

He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Evangelous explains why identity information was delayed.

“We may have known possibly who it was, but because of the condition and I’m not going to get into it…. that’ll come out in court and you will understand why we couldn’t do that,” Evangelous said. “Number two there may have been some other suspects and it was important for us keep this wrapped up until we could run that other suspect or suspects down.”

Evangelous says it was critical for investigators to be able to catch them before they could prepare an alibi.