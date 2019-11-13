Meeting held to discuss possible changes coming to Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Some changes may be on the way for Freeman Park. Wednesday night the Carolina Beach Town Council talked about some policy changes for the upcoming year.

People packed Carolina Beach Town Hall to learn more about some of the proposed changes to the park.

Some of the changes discussed include restricting access to annual permits, when permits will go on sale, and price increases. Other proposed changes included restricting camping access, vehicle hours, and prohibiting alcohol.

Carolina Beach resident Maggie Tallon said she hopes they don’t go crazy with changes.

“That’s one of the biggest assets and guaranteed money makers that Carolina Beach has. With all of the money they need to put into the infrastructure for the people that live here year round, I would think they would think twice before making any drastic changes,” Tallon said.

The next public hearing is scheduled for November 19th at 6 p.m.