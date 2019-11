BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has announced that redistricting draft map options are now available to view online.

The map options will be presented at a public meeting Monday, November 18 at North Brunswick High School at 6 p.m.

The public will be able to ask questions specific to the draft maps during the meeting.

An online survey will be launched on Monday for feedback following the presentations.

To view the latest redistricting draft maps, click here.