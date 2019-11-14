Murder suspect extradited to New Hanover County, friends remember victim

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing a friend and coworker was extradited to New Hanover County from Virginia on Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Boynton, 56, is in the New Hanover County jail charged with murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

- Advertisement -

During a news conference earlier this week, Chief Ralph Evangelous said Boynton killed Kimberly Bland and then left the state in her vehicle.

Her body was discovered inside her Mill Creek apartment after police responded to a welfare check on November 8.

Police said they identified Boynton as a suspect early on in the investigation. He was arrested in Richmond, Virginia on the same day Bland’s body was found.

Police said as well as working together, Boynton and Bland were also roommates at one point.

Bland was an active member of the Wilmington film community.

Friend Tanya Fermin first met Bland when they worked together on ‘Under the Dome.’

Fermin said Bland could light up a room and went above and beyond to help others.

“If you ever felt that you couldn’t be kind, there was this person who was absolutely the kindest person that I’ve met, who had an open heart for everyone. Who had a kind word for everyone, and was able to lend a hand whenever you needed it,” Fermin said.

Fermin was shocked and heartbroken when she heard the news.

Boynton is being held without bond.

No word yet on funeral arrangements for Bland.