SAFE! Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man in woods

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After being lost in the woods since Saturday, a Brunswick County man was found safe on Monday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office rescued Archie Williams, 42, from a heavily wooded area off Highway 211 in Southport.

Williams was last seen at his home on Brown Road in Bolivia on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said they were ‘extremely fortunate’ to have access to life-saving resources. Deputies used a helicopter and a Sherp vehicle, which is an All-Wheel-Drive amphibious ATV.

“Getting to Mr. Williams without these resources would have likely been extremely difficult, or impossible,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

