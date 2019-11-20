New Hanover County firefighters to Fill the Boot for MDA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise money for those with muscular dystrophy.

Continuing a 65-year tradition, dedicated firefighters from New Hanover County Fire Rescue will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Thursday until Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the following intersections:

Intersection of Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road

Intersection of Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road

Intersection of Market Street and Porters Neck Road

Intersection of Market Street and Gordon Road

Intersection of North College Road, Murrayville Road and Bavarian Lane

Intersection of South College Road, Carolina Beach Road, and Piner Road

Intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway

“We are thrilled to be working with New Hanover County Fire Rescue for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” Executive Director Liz Shirley said. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in New Hanover County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through the Fill the Boot event will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.

Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center’s at UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University.

They also help send more than 70 kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Victory Junction – all at no cost to their families.