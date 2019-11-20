Redistricting committee makes its decision for New Hanover schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education will get to see a new redistricting map next month.

The redistricting committee voted unanimously on a map to present to the board at it’s meeting on Dec. 3.

When redistricting talks began, there were four map options. From there, the group focused on map No. 3, which went on to have multiple variations, resulting in the final map that was recommended.

Elementary students will be affected the most, partially because of the new Porters Neck Elementary opening next year.

View the final map here.