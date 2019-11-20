Wilmington man charged in 2013 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the 2013 murder of a Wilmington teen.
Deshaun Clarida, 24, has been charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Joseph David Williams, 18.
Williams was killed after a shooting on September 21, 2013 in the 100 block of Forest Hills Dr.
Witnesses say Williams was a passenger on the rear of a scooter that was being pursued by a suspect shooting from a vehicle.
Williams died a short time later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center from his injuries. The driver of the scooter was not injured.
Clarida is also being charged with attempted 1st degree murder and discharging a firearm from an enclosure.
Clarida has a long criminal record. He was arrested in 2016 in connection with an officer-involved shooting.
Prior to that, he was wanted in 2014 after leading police on a high-speed chase.
He is currently being processed at the New Hanover County Jail.