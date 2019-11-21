Bitty & Beau’s Coffee founders awarded Service Equality Award

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — Amy and Ben Wright, founders of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, are the recipients of the Salesforce Service Equality Award.

This inaugural award was given to the Wrights for their dedication to equality in the workplace for people living with disabilities. It was presented to them during the keynote at the annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

Brewing up more than just delicious drinks, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop. The shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

Amy and Ben Wright founded Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in 2016, in honor of their two youngest children, Bitty & Beau, who have Down syndrome. With approximately 80% of people with IDD unemployed nationwide, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee creates a path for people with IDD to become more valued, accepted and included in every community.