2 shot at Smithfield Foods overnight

TAR HEEL, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel overnight.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said it happened just after midnight.

McVicker says a security guard called in the shooting at 12:14 a.m.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladenboro Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit responded to the scene.

McVicker said there are two victims who have been transported to the hospital. A male victim, Anthony Ratley, was flown to Chapel Hill where he was undergoing surgery at 3:45 a.m. The female victim, Michelle Hernandez, was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff McVicker says they do have a suspect in custody.

McVicker said Jaquante Hakeem Williams, 20, is in custody. McVicker said he worked there for about a year and was being interviewed by detectives early this morning. Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

