Kids read to barbers while getting haircuts

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY)– The Just Cut It barbershop tried something new through their Barbers and Books haircut event.

Barbers listened to kids read them books as they cut their hair.

Books and Barbers is an initiative that started in Lexington, KY. Now, barbershops across the U.S. are participating in it.

This initiative expands children’s imagination and reading literacy.

A Wilmington man named Travis Corpening says when his wife told him about the idea he immediately made plans with the Just Cut It barbershop to pull this event off.

“Just give an opportunity for kids to read to their barber, and once they read to their barber, they are rewarded with prizes,” Corpending expressed.

He says the purpose is far deeper than reading.

“One of the sneakier parts is making the barbers mentors for a short time frame. Someone that’s able to coach them through the reading. You know if they get stuck on a word, helping them through that process, so there’s multiple advantages to doing this.” Corpening said.

We’re told this is something he looks forward in continuing.