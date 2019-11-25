All aboard for the Holiday Train Expo starting Friday

WILIMNGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are coming down the tracks for the 2019 Holiday Train Expo starting Friday.

Children and adults will be enchanted by spectacular displays of twelve unique model train layouts as 30 trains travel across miles of scale track through a wonderland of villages, parks, and landscapes.

- Advertisement -

There is also the chance for a photo with the famed Polar Express.

It is presented by the Cape Fear Model Railroad Society.

It’s 1 – 6 p.m. weekends through the end of 2019. Look for the fun in the Dillards wing of Wilmington’s Independence Mall. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children under 12, children under 2 and active duty military and first responders are free.