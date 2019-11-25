Shots fired into Ogden home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fired shots into a home late Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 4800 block of Canetuck Road, near the Parkwood Recreation Area, around 4:50 p.m.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said three witnesses saw a white Toyota Camry pull into the intersection and someone fired multiple shots at the home. It’s believed at least one person was inside at the time.

A couple of bullets went inside the home, but no one was hurt.

The Camry then sped off.

A description of the driver is not available.

The sheriff’s office is still on the scene investigating.