Wilmington Police find numerous shell casings Sunday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police is investigating after numerous shell casings were found Sunday night.

Wilmington PD received three ShotSpotter alerts at almost the same time from the area of the 1300-block of Greenfield Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, officers found more than a dozen shell casings.

WPD says there were no witnesses and no known injuries.

District officers continued to patrol the area for the rest of the night.

Related Article: Habitual felon sentenced for beating woman who lost eye

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington PD at (910) 343-3620 or visit here to stay anonymous.