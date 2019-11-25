Wilmington Police find numerous shell casings Sunday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police is investigating after numerous shell casings were found Sunday night.
Wilmington PD received three ShotSpotter alerts at almost the same time from the area of the 1300-block of Greenfield Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers found more than a dozen shell casings.
WPD says there were no witnesses and no known injuries.
District officers continued to patrol the area for the rest of the night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington PD at (910) 343-3620 or visit here to stay anonymous.