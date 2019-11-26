One injured in shooting on Red Cross Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

It happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a young man who had been shot. Police say EMS transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. No word on any suspects.

If you know anything, call Wilmington police at (910) 343-3620 or to remain anonymous, click here.