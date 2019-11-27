County considers shutting down Hampstead Marina

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners is considering revoking Hampstead Marina of its special-use permit.

“It would be a great loss to the area,” Hampstead resident Al Sidbury said.

- Advertisement -

Commissioners say the marina is in violation of the permit because of lighting and fencing issues, as well as erosion problems.

The erosion is said to be causing run-off in a neighboring yard, but residents say the marina isn’t to blame for the run-off.

“There’s as much water in the driveway next to the marina as runs down the road to the marina,” Sidbury said.

Maintenance employees placed barriers to prevent water from running into the yard, but because of the incline of the property neighbors say it’s inevitable.

“I do not see a problem with it,” Sidbury said. “The marina or the storm water run-off they’re really concerned about.”

Without the marina, the nearest water access is in Topsail or in Wrightsville Beach.

Residents say they want to continue supporting the local economy through this marina and most importantly.

“Being able to enjoy the Topsail Sound,” Sidbury said.

The Pender County Board of Commissioners is accepting public comment at their meeting on Monday, December 2 at 4 p.m.

We have reached out to the neighbor being affected by the erosion as well as the owners of the marina and have not yet heard back.