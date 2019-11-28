Man injured in shooting on Thanksgiving morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting Thanksgiving morning near the Creekwood community, according to Wilmington Police.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Princess Place Drive.

Witnesses told police that a man was shot while walking in an vacant field off Princess Place Drive.

He then reportedly ran towards the Creekwood Housing community and collapsed between two buildings on Emory Street.

Officers responded and gave aid until he could be transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at (910) 343-3609 or to stay anonymous visit www.tip708.com.