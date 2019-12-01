Wilmington Police investigating after shooting injures one

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say one man is injured after a shooting in Wilmington Sunday morning.

Wilmington Police got called to a shooting at 6th and Swan Streets around 11 a.m.

- Advertisement -

When police got to the scene, they reportedly found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police say an officer applied a tourniquet and stayed with the victim until EMS arrived. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation. If you have any information, call Wilmington Police at 910-343-3620.