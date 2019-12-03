Barbershop to host fundraiser for customer injured in motorcycle accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What better day to give back than on “Giving Tuesday”? That’s what one business in the community is doing for a man recovering from a motorcycle accident.

He has been in the hospital for almost month and now, his barbershop is finding a way to help out.

- Advertisement -

“You never know when you go out for a nice ride on a beautiful day, it might change your life forever,” Blake Holmes said.

Holmes lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident in November, among a number of other injuries. He says the support he’s gotten has been amazing.

Even his own barbershop is showing its support. Queen Street Barbershop in downtown Wilmington will be doing first come first serve hair cuts Sunday from 9 a.m. until close. The owner says all the proceeds will go towards Holmes’ recovery.

“I’ve been giving a second chance,” he said. “It’s eye opening and it gives you a different perspective on life.”

The 27-year-old has spent the last several weeks recovering from a motorcycle crash on South Kerr Avenue. According to the Wilmington Police report, a driver didn’t see Holmes, turned left and crashed into him .

“I flew about 128 feet and hit a bus stop sign, and I remember making contact just briefly,” he said. “Kind of like a flash or a picture.”

Holmes remember the moments he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Eight surgeries later, Holmes is left with a number of broken bones, and surgeons had to remove his left leg just above the knee. Despite all that, he is staying positive.

“I do feel lucky,” he said. “I feel lucky to be alive.”

Holmes says it’s been the community support that’s helped him through it.

“It just made me realize that I’m still alive,” he said. “I still have a life to live.”

Now, Holmes is turning adversity into advocacy. He is promoting the phrase, “Look twice, save a life.”

“It could happen to anybody,” he said.

As he recovers, Holmes wants to advocate for more awareness out on the roads. Today, he’s just thankful to be alive.

“It’s really great to know that you’re loved and supported by so many people that now, I feel like i could do more than i could before,” he said.

With the help of Home Depot and the responding officer to the accident, they are building a ramp for Holmes to get into his house.

The driver in the accident was uninsured, driving with a revoked license and expired registration.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with Holmes’ medical bills.