New Hanover County asks for input on possible e-cigarettes, tobacco ban

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board will soon consider a plan than would prohibit e-cigarettes and tobacco use at county, city, and even public places.

Before they vote though, the board wants to hear your thoughts.

- Advertisement -

A public hearing will be at the regular Health and Human Services Board meeting on Tuesday, December 17, at 8 a.m. at the Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

The drafted rule bans the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in county, town and city-owned buildings, vehicles and grounds, as well as in public places in New Hanover County, like restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and sidewalks.

The proposed rule would be a local regulation under the provision of the Health and Human Services Board, and an addition to the already existing local tobacco ordinance and the NC Smoke-free Restaurants and Bars Law.

The public can review the proposal and provide feedback by noon on Monday, December 16.

The Health and Human Services Board will review the drafted rule and comments at the December 17 meeting before voting.

View the proposed rule and provide feedback here.

Copies of the proposed rule can also be obtained at the New Hanover County Department of Public Health located at 2029 South 17th Street, Wilmington NC, 28401.

If favorable, the rule will move to the Board of County Commissioners for their review and approval at a subsequent regular meeting before becoming effective.