Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous announces retirement

WILMINGTON, NC (PRESS RELEASE) – After more than 15 years of service to the City of Wilmington, Police Chief Ralph Evangelous will officially retire from his post on February 1, 2020.

Evangelous’ retirement comes after setting a number of career milestones in his nearly 50 years of service as a law enforcement officer. The veteran “Top Cop” began his career in Southborough, MA.

He then served as Police Chief in Athol, MA, Gardner, MA and then went on to serve as Chief of Police in Temple, TX from 1995 to 2004 before coming to Wilmington, NC.

Evangelous is credited with numerous accomplishments and contributions to this community. Among those include completing the state of the art Police Training Facility to include an indoor shooting range, the downtown Police Headquarters, establishing the southeast Division Headquarters on S. College Road.

Chief Evangelous is also responsible for leading the agency’s efforts in reducing Part 1 crime for several consecutive years to include historic lows in 2018 and 2019.

His passion about the well-being of Wilmington’s youth and has expanded the agency’s Police Activities League to include athletic and social opportunities for our city’s under-served children. And his interest in cutting edge technology led to the development of our real-time crime center, created to give officers real-time data while responding to calls. His push for officer safety helped to equip all patrol officers working in the field with the latest body-cameras, implemented Shotspotter – a gunshot recognition system and Predictive Analytics.

“There is no greater joy than helping people”, says Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous. “I have been truly honored to serve this great community and hope that my service has helped to make our community better in some way.”

Chief Evangelous is married and plans to remain in the Wilmington area.