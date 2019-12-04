People campout for Leland Chick-fil-A opening

By
Kevin Dumas
-
0

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A new Chick fil-A will open Thursday in Leland and customers are going to crazy lengths to get free food.

The chain says the location at Leland Town Center will open at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

The first 100 people in line who campout all Wednesday night into Thursday morning will get a free sandwich every week for a year.

To win you have to remain on the property all night or be disqualified.

To see how some people are making through the night tonight you can watch the video above.

You Might Also Like