People campout for Leland Chick-fil-A opening

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A new Chick fil-A will open Thursday in Leland and customers are going to crazy lengths to get free food.

The chain says the location at Leland Town Center will open at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The first 100 people in line who campout all Wednesday night into Thursday morning will get a free sandwich every week for a year.

To win you have to remain on the property all night or be disqualified.

To see how some people are making through the night tonight you can watch the video above.